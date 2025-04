Fairhope, Alabama

RIVER PARK ROAD



G + L Tank and Sandblasting of Shelbyville, TN. has begun refurbishing the city's 300K gallon water tank number three on River Park Road south of town.

This is phase 2 of a $1.8 million project that began in March with tank #2 on CR 48 across from Walmart; completion is scheduled by May.

This tank has been out of use for several years (not needed); the city currently has 5 tanks and two more are planned.