Water Well Fourteen Drilling Completed

Fairhope, Alabama





Water well #14.



ADDED WATER CAPACITY



The contractor has almost completed drilling of the city's fourteenth water well at treatment plant #1 just north of Fairhope Avenue behind the elementary school; installation of the pump itself is all that remains before it can come online in coming weeks.



Mayor Sullivan said recently she still expects it to be in operation by the summer, when water use is traditionally highest.



Work is just beginning on installing pumping equipment for well thirteen at treatment plant #3 on River Park Road near the Marlow community as well. That one was drilled last summer.



Morrow Water Technologies installed both wells, Krebs did the engineering: cost was $2.3 million.