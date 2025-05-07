Another Water Main Breaks At Creek

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Rock Creek under US 98
 

8" water main break.

 

ROCK CREEK AT SOUTH DRIVE

The city council approved spending up to $30K for Krebs Engineering to oversee replacement of about 900 feet of an old 8 inch water pipe under Rock Creek (east side of US 98 bridge) where a break occurred recently under rip rap rocks in the gully on the south bank side. 

A new valve was installed there -- and the water was shut off, water department superintendent Morefield said. 

A new, more durable pipe (bigger OD) of the same capacity is to be installed using directional boring much the same as a similar project under Fly Creek last year where another leaking pipe had to be replaced.

Total cost should be under $350K.

Water service in the areas north of the creek should not be affected because there is another, parallel pipe, the mayor said.


Gully area.




