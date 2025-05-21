Auburn Students in Upcoming Airplane Race Here

Fairhope, Alabama

ALL FEMALE PILOTS



During its May meeting, the Fairhope Airport Authority appropriated funding to help stage events associated with the 48th annual Air Race Classic coming to the Sonny Callahan airport on June 17; the money is to be reimbursed by associated-event ticket sales, merchandising, and sponsorships during the race's start here.



There will be 43 planes taking off from the airport beginning at 8 AM for the cross country race to Spokane, Washington.

Participating teams of all ages this year include the Sky Cats, Kitty Hawks, Daring Divas, and the local favorite War Eagle Women, representing one of 13 university teams participating this year.



Fairhope was the terminus for the race in June 2015.

