Emergency Fix For Hotel Sewage Station Ok'd

Fairhope, Alabama

Morefield addressing council today.



Grand lift station.



CATASTROPHIC FAILURE OF TANK



The city council declared an emergency and authorized expedited repairs to the sewage lift/pump station at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear (#1 Grand Drive) where the wet-well/collection tank failed during the heavy rainstorm of May 10 (over 4 inches).

Sewer department superintendent Morefield said the aging tank made of concrete was already in bad shape -- and the whole station was already scheduled for refurbishment anyway.

ANOTHER LIFT STATION PLANNED TOO



An additional, regional lift station already planned for the neighborhood about one thousand feet south on Scenic 98 will be expedited as well, since the two are designed to work in unison.

TEMPORARY PUMPS IN INTERIM

Two temporary, bypass bumps will be installed to continue uninterrupted service to the hotel until final repairs are completed. That should take about 6 months, he said.



Cost should be about $750K to refurbish the damaged station, $2.8 million for the new one down the road, and $250K for the temporary by-pass pumps -- including connecting pipes and engineering cost (all not-to-exceed figures).

Since most of the upgrades were previously planned, funding was already included in this year's budget; how much of that may be reimbursed by grants was not mentioned during this meeting.





New hotel-area plan.













