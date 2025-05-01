Mayor Sullivan Seeking Second Term

Fairhope, Alabama

Sullivan with council members.







Mayor Sullivan kicked-off her re-election campaign at the Provision restaurant across from city hall Wednesday.

Mayors from Daphne and Silverhill, council members Conyers, Boone, Martin and Robinson -- as well as other officials from around the county attended.

From the campaign's new website (click):

“When it comes to knowing how to help manage a city, I’ve got experience to draw from and I’m ready to put in the work.”

I worked for The City of Fairhope for almost 17 years. During that time, I was responsible for communications, events, the senior center, the museum and took over the recreation department for the last several years of my employment. I was also the project manager for the Fairhoper’s Community Park rebuild and the Fairhope Soccer Complex.

Most recently, I was Director of Governmental Affairs and Economic Development for Riviera Utilities, trying to find ways to help government work for and with the people to help better their lives.

While working for the City, I also served on the leadership team during Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina. I coordinated services for our residents and utility crews, and helped to set-up a medical unit in the Fairhope Rec Center gym during Katrina.

I have also been involved with numerous community organizations including Arts and Crafts, FEEF, Baldwin Pops, Kiwanis, the FHS Booster Club, the Eastern Shore Chamber, the Eastern Shore MPO and many others. So many organizations contribute to the quality of life in Fairhope, and I am proud to have served with them.



If I am elected, I will focus on infrastructure, growth, stabilizing the work force and parks and recreation.