More Housing Coming to Newton School Area

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 32 site.



Called Wellsbury.







NEW TRAFFIC STUDY NEEDED



During its May meeting, the Baldwin County Planning Commission gave preliminary plat approval for Wellsbury a new 98-lot subdivision on 40 acres across CR 32 from the J. Larry Newton elementary school. Creekwood LLC is the developer/owner.



The county engineer will still have to sign-off on traffic issues on CR 32 and at the busy Hwy 181 intersection, per the results of a new traffic study underway now.

Water is provided by Fairhope, sewer by Baldwin County Sewer Service, and electric by Baldwin EMC.

No one spoke against the project during the meeting.



GAINESWOOD II STARTED TOO

Construction of unit two of the adjacent (south side) Gaineswood subdivision has begun as well, which will eventually connect with Wellsbury internally.

Gaineswood II will have 174 total lots. Water and sewer are from Fairhope, electric Baldwin EMC.

Main access will be from Hwy 181 though the existing neighborhood's entrance. (Gaineswood I).







Gaineswood unit II plan.



Gaineswood Hwy 181 entrance.



Construction site.





