More Sewer Plant Upgrades Beginning

Fairhope, Alabama
|Current headworks.
TO REDUCE OVERFLOWS
A project to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment plant's headworks is about to begin using a $1.2 million federal ARPA grant disbursed by ADEM.
Taylor Corporation was the low bidder at $4.9 million; $5 million was budgeted by the city for it this year. Krebs is the engineer for the project.
The project had been delayed getting started due to parts shortages.
From a 2023 Fairhope Times report:
"... the head works is the point all the wastewater first enters the plant.
|Conceptual design.
