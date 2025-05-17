More Sewer Plant Upgrades Beginning

Fairhope, Alabama

Current headworks.



TO REDUCE OVERFLOWS



A project to upgrade the city's wastewater treatment plant's headworks is about to begin using a $1.2 million federal ARPA grant disbursed by ADEM.

Taylor Corporation was the low bidder at $4.9 million; $5 million was budgeted by the city for it this year. Krebs is the engineer for the project.

The project had been delayed getting started due to parts shortages.



From a 2023 Fairhope Times report:



"... the head works is the point all the wastewater first enters the plant.



Consultant engineers from Garver Engineering said the project would increase overall peak flow capacity from current 10 million gallons per day to 12 million, provide redundancy, and more effective odor control for adjacent bluff neighborhoods. (7.5 million gpd was the actual peak recorded recently.)... ."