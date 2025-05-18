Morphy Power Line Relocation To Start Soon

Fairhope, Alabama

Morphy Avenue.



TO MAKE ROOM FOR NEW BUILDING



Power lines just installed in 2021 along the south side of Morphy Avenue east of Ingeside Avenue are to be moved to the north side and buried to allow for construction of the new 4-story hospital wing, and possible additional projects later elsewhere on the hospital's campus.

Some power lines along Ingleside Drive will be relocated as well; some of the cost is to be shared between the hospital and city (per a cost sharing agreement -- not made public yet).



The project is being incorporated into the city's larger electrical transmission system upgrade underway since about 2018 -- to increase system reliability (46 KW "looping" project). Transmission lines along Greeno Road north to Volanta Avenue are to be upgraded as well.

$1.9 million was budgeted (for the entire 46 KW project) but actual cost has exceeded $2.1 million so far, according to associated bid documents.

(When the Times inquired about two months ago we were told the hospital's share should be around one-third the cost -- for the Morphy Avenue block only.)

