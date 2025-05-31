Nature Park's New Plan Questioned

Fairhope, Alabama

New proposed plan.







36 acres in yellow.



TOO BIKE ORIENTED?



A new plan presented to the city council for the southern part of the Flying Creek Nature Preserve Park by consultants met with mixed reactions from city council members recently.



The consultants from Mobile's Thompson Engineering and TailoredTrails of Cumming, Georgia presented the plan for 3.5 miles of mountain bike trails, 1 mile of multi-use trails, and other mostly bicycle-oriented amenities.

They said they had met with the city's steering committee to develop the plan, which incorporates the existing Pine Mountain Bike Trail that they said was home-made by neighborhood teen-aged bike enthusiasts.

Additional mountain bike trails of various skill levels are being proposed -- as well as a bike playground for beginners -- and a non-bike adventure playground with rock-climbing and similar activities for younger kids. Parking, restrooms and pavilions are also proposed.

COUNCIL MEMBERS WEIGH IN



Councilman Conyers said he liked the plan but questioned the overall density of trails; councilman Burrell thought there may be too much emphasis on biking, given the relatively few trail bikers here.

Conyers: "Squeezing 3.5 miles of trails on 36 acres seems like a lot ... wouldn't want to lose the natural feel there ... ." When he asked if there were liability concerns given the "steepness" of some of the proposed mountain bike trails, city attorney Chris Williams replied there are adequate statutory "use-at-own-risk" protections for recreation in place for municipalities in Alabama.



The trail consultant said the new bike trails would actually be less hazardous than those there already, constructed by the neighborhood kids (which will be replaced).



Councilman Burrell also worried about bike trail density and reminded everyone of previous proposals for the property.

Burrell: "The Kant administration wanted a botanical garden there .... Wilson a wedding venue ... now it is full-on mountain biking ... not sure if I like that ... did not envision it being used solely for biking ... vast majority of people here ... are not mountain bikers ... maybe it will grow on me though ... ."



Burrell also repeated his previous criticism of what he called the unauthorized Pine Mountain Bike Trail constructed on city property without council's approval: "Don't want to glorify the bike trail already built there ... on public property ... that's not allowable ... don't know how that happened ... ."

Burrell conceded such a bike park may draw more tourists to town though.



In reply, trail consultant Aaron Steele mentioned the 1 mile of multi-use walking trails being included, as well as the new bike-playground feature and various other facilities (parking lot, climbing wall, restroom, pavilion)

Steele: "We hope it is not just for a handful of teenagers, but for all bikers of all ages 5-40."

Councilman Boone worried about liability as well; Robinson did not comment (Martin was absent).

NEEDS COUNCIL'S APPROVAL

The full city council will have to approve the proposal at some point (or modify it) before a detailed master plan can be developed.









Proposed bike playground.



Bike trail elements.



Walking trails.









