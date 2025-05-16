New Bay Break Restaurant Plans Called Off

Owner's statement: "Southern Bayou Market will unfortunately not be able to utilize the Bay Break as originally planned due to specific zoning requirements. We are currently looking for a commissary in order to utilize our food trailer, The Rolling Fork, so that Perry can share his Cajun/Southern creations. We are excited to get started and sincerely apologize for the delay in opening. The Market is still in the plans, but it will be at another location to be determined hopefully in the near future. Until then, stayed tuned for when The Rolling Fork is rolling!"