New Restaurant's Overflow Parking Plan Called Off

Plan called off.



KINGFISHER



The owner of property immediately behind the new Kingfisher restaurant on Scenic Hwy 98 has called off plans for rezoning it -- to be sold and used as an overflow parking lot for the restaurant and other businesses in the area.

During its April meeting, by a 4-2 vote the planning commission recommended denial in the face of stiff opposition from Nelson Drive neighbors.

The matter was scheduled to be discussed during the last city council meeting, but was pulled from the agenda by the applicant/property owner according to planning director Simmons; it had little support from the council -- according to our informal polling.

The restaurant has been using the nearby former Supper Club property for parking; it burned to the ground over a year ago and is being relocated.

It is not clear yet if any alternative parking plans for the area may be considered later.





Existing Kingfisher parking.





