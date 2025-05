Fairhope, Alabama

15820 Silverhill Avenue



Website still shows open.



CIRCUMSTANCES UNKNOWN

After changing from independent to Shell gasoline last February, the new Shell foodmart store in downtown Silverhill closed entirely last month -- and the doors were padlocked recently.

The company's website still indicates the business is open "24 hours" a day.

Fouzan2 Llc is the owner according to county records. Although the store opened in February, it never actually sold fuel.







February 2025 photo



