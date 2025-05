Fairhope, Alabama

New water tank going up.



ASSEMBLY BEGINNING



Contractors have begun erecting the new 250K gallon water tank for the town of Silverhill on CR 49, just south of Hwy 104.

A $2.4 million federal American Recovery Plan grant is being used to help fund the project.

The town of Silverhill is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the county, on the cusp of becoming designated a city; several new neighborhoods are under construction nearby.







CR 49 site.