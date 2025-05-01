New Water Well #13 Pump Installed

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Water well 13.

 

12120 Boone Lane.

 S. CR 33 AREA

After the city council finalized purchase of an earlier temporary easement (for a test well) on Boone Lane south of town from the property owner Bible Way Holiness Church (for $18K), the pump and motor were installed earlier this week. The well itself was drilled last summer.

Electrical connections and piping to nearby treatment plant #3 are all that remains before it can come into production, hopefully by July according the the mayor.


