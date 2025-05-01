New Water Well #13 Pump Installed

Fairhope, Alabama
|Water well 13.
|12120 Boone Lane.
S. CR 33 AREA
After the city council finalized purchase of an earlier temporary easement (for a test well) on Boone Lane south of town from the property owner Bible Way Holiness Church (for $18K), the pump and motor were installed earlier this week. The well itself was drilled last summer.
Electrical connections and piping to nearby treatment plant #3 are all that remains before it can come into production, hopefully by July according the the mayor.
.
