Old K-1 School Building Declared Surplus

Fairhope, Alabama

106 S. Church Street.







Front entrance.



TO BE LEASED FOR A "BUSINESS INCUBATOR"



The city council is set to pass an ordinance declaring the old K-1 building itself at 106 S. Church Street "not needed for public/municipal purposes" -- and leasing it to the Baldwin County Economic Development Foundation, Inc for use as a technology "business incubator and innovation hub" called HATCH.



The term of the lease is 15 years, at $1 per year.

From the BCEDF website: "Hatch Fairhope is a business incubator, startup accelerator, and coworking space in Fairhope, Alabama. Founded with the goal of fostering innovation and economic growth, Hatch Fairhope is supported by the City of Fairhope, Coastal Alabama Community College, and the Baldwin Community and Economic Development Foundation (BCEDF). The BCEDF is a member of the Innovate Alabama Network, which positions Hatch Fairhope as one of the state’s leaders in nurturing Alabama’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. For more information, visit HatchFairhope.com."

PORTIONS TO BE RENOVATED/DEMOLISHED

The oldest part of the building in front is to be remodeled/significantly-restored (about 16,300 square feet) with the help of a $2.5 million EDA federal grant and a $1 million ADECA state grant; but the newer central assembly hall/gym in back and the far-end of the southwest wing will be demolished because of their poor condition.



About 3,300 square feet of basement space below the north wing side is to be retained by the city, for a future as-yet undetermined use.

Surrounding property (including the community playground across Church Street) remains the city's except for that leased previously to the FEEF for their Pelican's Nest project.

PURCHASED IN 2019



The city purchased the whole of property in 2019 from the Baldwin County Board of Education for $4 million. $70K was spent for asbestos removal in 2023, $366K for site plan engineering/design -- and another $2 million was committed to the project last year by the city council because of rising construction costs.

A performing arts center and parking garage have been discussed as possible uses for other adjacent vacant parts of the property as well (see at very bottom).



Leased area in purple.



Possible long-range plan.





