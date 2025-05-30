Permits Issued For Beach Restoration Project

Fairhope, Alabama

Magnolia Beach erosion.



NORTH MAGNOLIA BEACH



Appropriate permits have been issued by ADEM and the Army Corps of Engineers for the long-talked-about Magnolia Beach restoration/stabilization project. The area at the north end near the boat launch is particularly susceptible to erosion; many tons of sand had been trucked in by the city at considerable expense over the past 10 years or so.

A system of breakwaters are to be constructed and the beach widened considerably in that area; a separate project will relocate storm drains (large black pipes) from the streets above.

City engineers previously said they hoped completion could be by the end of the year.

The restoration is being mostly-funded by federal environmental grants.

