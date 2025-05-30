Fairhope, Alabama

Popular conservative radio show host, Lagniappe columnist, and editor for the '1819 News' and 'Breitbart' online news services endorsed Sherry Sullivan for mayor of Fairhope on his broadcast recently -- but not any of the current council members.



Sullivan and the city council had come under fire from The Baldwin County Conservative Coalition in recent years during council meetings and via mailed post-cards for allegedly "inappropriate" books in non-adult sections of the library -- and for allowing the use of city parks for LGTBQ+ festivals and a Drag Queen show at the civic center last year.

City officials replied the library is run by a autonomous library board -- and they cannot legally discriminate about who rents city property.



Poor has been a Fairhope resident living in the Fruit n' Nut neighborhood for about four years.

June is officially 'Pride Month' nationally for LGBTQ+ organizations and supporters; an informal event is scheduled by 'Coloring the Eastern Shore' for Sunday morning in the bluff park that did not require actually renting city property. Another is scheduled for the civic center in July, according to the groups' web pages.

In recent years conservative organizations (Faith, Family and Freedom) have held simultaneous events nearby; it is not known if one of those is being planned this year too.

The city's Library Board meets June 10, when the relocation of "challenged" books is expected to come up again.



The municipal election is August 26.



