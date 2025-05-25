Sidewalk Projects Moving Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama
FAIRWOOD BLVD. AND BLUE ISLAND AVENUE
After being delayed for several months, a project to install sidewalks along Fairwood Blvd. and Blue Island Ave. is beginning to make some progress: contractors have been asked to submit bids for construction.
The one on Fairwood Blvd. will be from Fairhope to Bayou Avenue and will be installed in the existing center median; Blue Island's (from Fairhope to Gayfer Ave.) will be on the west side of that street.
Funding is by a federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Eastern Shore MPO with a required 20% match from the city.
Once the contract is awarded, construction should begin later in the year.
Fairwood has always been a primary route to the elementary school.
