Sidewalk Projects Moving Ahead

Fairhope, Alabama

After being delayed for several months, a project to install sidewalks along Fairwood Blvd. and Blue Island Ave. is beginning to make some progress: contractors have been asked to submit bids for construction.

The one on Fairwood Blvd. will be from Fairhope to Bayou Avenue and will be installed in the existing center median; Blue Island's (from Fairhope to Gayfer Ave.) will be on the west side of that street.

Funding is by a federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant through the Eastern Shore MPO with a required 20% match from the city.

Once the contract is awarded, construction should begin later in the year.

Fairwood has always been a primary route to the elementary school.














