Traffic Problem-spots Being Identified

Fairhope, Alabama

LONG RANGE PLANNING UPDATE UNDERWAY



Engineer Vince Beebe from ALDOT gave updates on current projects and Sain Associates Engineering consultant Kevin Harrison presented the results of a recent transportation survey during a public meeting of the Eastern Shore MPO this evening at the Fairhope courthouse.

The ESMPO's Long Range Transportation Plan for the area has to be updated every five years.



Citizens attending were then asked to identify problem-areas on maps using color-coded dots. Categories included: added lanes needed, intersection improvements needed, safety issues, and bike/pedestrian needs.



Members of the public wanting to add their own feedback too will be able to online for the next two weeks, according to MPO coordinator Sarah Sislak (click).

The ESMPO's Policy Board will have to vote to approve the final 2025-50 LRTP by the end of the year.







Traffic hotspots identified.





