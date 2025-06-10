Airplane Race Events Start This Weekend

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

PUBLIC INVITED



Tickets are still available for some events leading up to the take-off of the Air Race Classic next Tuesday at the Sonny Callahan Airport on CR 32 south of town.

Locals can also buy tickets for social events to interact with the pilots. Tickets are limited! (See the Airport Authority's Facebook page for more details ( click ).)



-Welcome BBQ Saturday, June 14th 6p.m.-8p.m. @ Sonny Callahan Airport $30 each includes meal https://www.airraceclassic.org/registration/... Purchase at -Take-Off Banquet Sunday, June 15th 5:30p.m.-8:30p.m. @Fairhope Civic Center $75 each includes meals and drink tickets https://www.airraceclassic.org/registration/... Purchase at -Youth Program - Girls age 8 and up come meet with pilots and learn about aviation and meteorology! Saturday, June 14th 1-3p.m. @ Sonny Callahan Airport $10 - purchase at https://www.girlscoutssa.org/.../aviation-day-at-the-air...

RACE STARTS TUESDAY MORNING



The general public is also invited to watch the race's start from surrounding property outside of runway fences on June 17, beginning at 8 AM.



Teams will begin departing H. L. Sonny Callahan Airport at 8 a.m. June 17, taking off one after another approximately 60 seconds apart. From there, the field will spread out as faster planes move ahead or as racers use their own strategy for when to fly, officials explained. Faster planes may complete the route in only two days; slower planes may not arrive in Spokane, Washington, until moments before the arrival deadline at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 20, they noted."



