Airplane Race Events Start This Weekend

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
PUBLIC INVITED
Tickets are still available for some events leading up to the take-off of the Air Race Classic next Tuesday at the Sonny Callahan Airport on CR 32 south of town.
Locals can also buy tickets for social events to interact with the pilots. Tickets are limited! (See the Airport Authority's Facebook page for more details (click).)
-Welcome BBQ
Saturday, June 14th
6p.m.-8p.m.
@ Sonny Callahan Airport
$30 each includes meal
Purchase at https://www.airraceclassic.org/registration/...
-Take-Off Banquet
Sunday, June 15th
5:30p.m.-8:30p.m.
@Fairhope Civic Center
$75 each includes meals and drink tickets
Purchase at https://www.airraceclassic.org/registration/...
-Youth Program - Girls age 8 and up come meet with pilots and learn about aviation and meteorology!
Saturday, June 14th
1-3p.m.
@ Sonny Callahan Airport
$10 - purchase at
RACE STARTS TUESDAY MORNING
The general public is also invited to watch the race's start from surrounding property outside of runway fences on June 17, beginning at 8 AM.
