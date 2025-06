Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Well number 2.



REINSTALLATION UNDERWAY



Contractors have begun replacing the main water pump for city water well number two on CR 48 across from Walmart; it had to be removed about two weeks ago and sent out for repairs.

Maintenance painting of the adjacent 3 million gallon storage tank/tower has been completed as well and it is now back in service.