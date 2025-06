Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

317 Fairhope Avenue.



KEN AND VERNON'S BARBERSHOP



Tributes are still being left on the window of Ken and Vernon's Barber Shop in downtown Fairhope at 317 Fairhope Avenue after the passing of Vernon Scheer last month at age 76.

A memorial ceremony is planned at the Elks Lodge in Foley for June 21, according to his obituary.