Fairhope, Alabama

901 Fairhope Avenue.







SITE OF OLD 'RUBY TUESDAY'



Current company plans obtained by the Times for a new Chik-Fil-A restaurant at 901 Fairhope Avenue Fairhope Avenue anticipate construction starting by September -- with completion in March 2026 (subject to change).



The city's building official says plans have been submitted for approval -- but he could not verify that timeline.

The old Ruby Tuesday building there now is to be demolished.