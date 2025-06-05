City's First Exotic Car Dealership Opens

Fairhope, Alabama





'ALABAMA LUXURY EXOTICS'



After being given special-use permission by the city's Board of Adjustments earlier this year, "Fairhope's 1st exotic car dealership" has opened in a previously-vacant building in the industrial park area south of the hospital.

Daphne resident Jack Mauldin is the founder and CEO where 10-18 vehicles will be on display in their showroom including Mercedes, McLaren, and Tesla.

The industrial park is zoned M-1, for light industrial use.

