City's First Exotic Car Dealership Opens

Fairhope, Alabama
|365 Commercial Park Drive
|Some current inventory.
'ALABAMA LUXURY EXOTICS'
After being given special-use permission by the city's Board of Adjustments earlier this year, "Fairhope's 1st exotic car dealership" has opened in a previously-vacant building in the industrial park area south of the hospital.
Daphne resident Jack Mauldin is the founder and CEO where 10-18 vehicles will be on display in their showroom including Mercedes, McLaren, and Tesla.
The industrial park is zoned M-1, for light industrial use.
