Conyers To Seek Re-election

"After much thought, prayer, and conversation with family and friends, I would like to announce my intention to run for re-election for a third term as your representative for Fairhope City Council, Place 3. Serving the citizens and community I love these past nine years has been a tremendous honor and a privilege. I’m excited about the progress we’ve made, but there is still much work to be done.

Some of the recent projects completed or in process along with other highlights include:

Passing record $190 million combined City & Utility budgets for 2025, including more than $50 million in critical utility infrastructure upgrades & improvements

Preserving green space for generations to come with the 72 acre Phase 1 of Flying Creek Nature Preserve wrapping up and planning underway for the 36 acre Phase 2

K-1 Center renovation project

Fairhope Municipal Pier - Restore project

Streets & traffic - much needed roundabout at the flower clock, traffic signal coming to Greeno and Volanta, as well as numerous road resurfacing projects

Creation of vibrant public spaces like Arts Alley and Gaston Plaza that add to our City’s charm.

Addition of new pickleball courts at both Mike Ford tennis center and Quail Creek.