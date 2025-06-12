Booth Announces Candidacy For Fairhope City Council

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

PLACE FIVE



Andrea Faust Booth, a 4th generation Fairhope resident and 1984 graduate of Fairhope High School, has announced her candidacy for Fairhope city council place five.

Announcement statement: "I’m officially announcing my candidacy for Fairhope City Council, Seat 5.

Last night’s campaign kick-off event was an unforgettable moment, and I want to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who came out to show their support. Being with friends, family, neighbors, and community leaders solidified why I want to serve this community. Your encouragement, kind words, and belief in our shared vision for Fairhope truly moved me. I am incredibly grateful and humbled.

Fairhope is a special place, and I’m committed to working hard to preserve it. This campaign is not just about me as an individual—it’s about all of us coming together to ensure that Fairhope thrives while holding on to the charm that makes Fairhope such a special to live.

Thank you again from the bottom of my heart."

Faust currently operates 'Andrea's Men's Hair Studio' on S. Summit Street; she once helped produce the documentary film 'Utopian Fairhope' as well.



The spot is currently held by Kevin Boone, who is not seeking re-election.

Andrea is the daughter of former State House Representative Joe Faust.









