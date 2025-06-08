Historic Hotel Restoration Makes Progress

Summit Street view.

 

New Plan.

PLANNING COMMISSION GIVES GO-AHEAD

The planning commission unanimously-approved a 6-unit MOP (multiple occupancy project) plan for the restoration of the historic Fairhope Hotel built in 1925 at 131 Fairhope Avenue; 7 on-site parking  spaces will be required.

In recent years it has been called the Summit Street Inn.

Current owner is Shelly Springer. She has been coordinating with the city's new Historic Preservation Commission on the project.


 

circa 1920s.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

