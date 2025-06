Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Community cat needs help.



'MISSY' THE CAT



A homeless community cat called Missy that has been living in the city's French Quarter downtown for several years is now seeking financial help, according to a sign posted there recently.

This is the same cat that was "catnapped" several years ago -- then returned by well-meaning visitors.

Also answers to just "Kitty."