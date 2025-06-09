K-1 Redo Project Kickoff Ceremony

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

TO BECOME INCUBATOR FOR NEW BUSINESSES



Lee Lawson of the Baldwin County Economic Development Agency presided as mayor Sullivan, council members, and other state and local officials helped kick-off the renovation of the old K-1 school at 106 S. Church Street today.

Lawson said the project was seven years in the making ... but "worth the wait."

From their website: "Hatch Fairhope is a hub for innovation, where technology meets entrepreneurship. As a leading business incubator, startup accelerator, and coworking space, we cultivate groundbreaking ideas and drive entrepreneurial success in the heart of Fairhope, Alabama. Our vibrant community fosters creativity, develops talent, and accelerates the growth of startups, empowering entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and support they need to turn visionary ideas into thriving businesses. At Hatch Fairhope, we’re not just nurturing ideas—we’re building the future."

Lee Lawson.

