Library's Air Conditioning Needs Repair

Fairhope, Alabama
|Failed library chiller.
CHILLER UNIT FAILED
One of two chillers for library air conditioning installed in 2008 has failed and will have to be replaced; the other failed and was replaced about 4 years ago.
Contractors are being asked to submit bids now for the work; the system is designed to work with only one chiller.
Cost for the replacement in 2021 was $80K according to our records ... plus the labor.
The library may have to be closed for a while during the repair.
|Both chillers today.
