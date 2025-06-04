Library's Air Conditioning Needs Repair

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

Failed library chiller.

 

CHILLER UNIT  FAILED

One of two chillers for library air conditioning installed in 2008 has failed and will have to be replaced; the other failed and was replaced about 4 years ago. 

Contractors are being asked to submit bids now for the work; the system is designed to work with only one chiller.

Cost for the replacement in 2021 was $80K according to our records ... plus the labor.

The library may have to be closed for a while during the repair. 

 

Both chillers today.

 

 


 

 

 

