USING FEDERAL GRANT



Work has started to resurface numerous streets in Silverhill using a $500K federal grant secured by former congressman Jerry Carl in 2023; the town will provide 10% matching funds according to reports from the time.

The town is one of the fastest growing in the state; on the brink of official "city" status.

A new water tank tower is under construction there as well, using another federal grant from the same period.