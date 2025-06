Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New well 14



IN TIME FOR SUMMER



After completion of maintenance-painting of two water tank-towers and pump repair at well number 2, the city's water system is back at maximum capacity according to the mayor.

Hot summer months of July and August are typically when the highest useage occurs, because of irrigation (lawn watering).



Two new wells are expected to be coming online soon too she said, wells 13 and 14.