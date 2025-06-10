Municipal Election Qualifying Now Open

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

AUGUST 26 IS ELECTION DAY



The period to qualify for the upcoming municipal election is now open and closes June24

Requirements are: 1) Be a city resident for 90 day prior to the election; 2) At least 18 years of age; 3) A registered voter; 4) Pay the $50 qualifying fee to the city clerk.

A Statement of Economic Interest must be filed in a timely manner with the State Ethics Commission as well; and campaign finance information with the Secretary of State (if over $1 thousand). Both may be done online.



In Fairhope there are city council places but no council districts; the mayor and five council members are all elected at large.