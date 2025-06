Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

THE 'TIMOTHY KANT ROSE GARDEN'



The renewed rose garden/fountain park now nearing completion could be named to honor former mayor Tim Kant by the city council Monday -- for his "40 years of service" to the city.



Kant was the city's first horticulturist who supervised the design and construction of the original garden in the mid-1980s.

He was also the city's public works director for many years.





1985 photo