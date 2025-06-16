New Roundabout Construction Update

Northern segment completed.


Temporary detour.

 

DETOURS BEGIN WEDNESDAY

The northern segment of the new Flowerclock Roundabout is nearing completion and construction will shift to the eastern part on Wednesday at 7 AM, according to a city news release.

Triangle Drive will be closed temporarily for installation of detours around the construction there, according to city engineer Johnson; no indication how long that will take yet.

Total completion is expected by the end of the year.




 

 

Anonymous said…
Looking good.
Monday, June 16, 2025
Anonymous said…
When it opens I hope somebody will put a web cam there. That Ought to be interesting!
Monday, June 16, 2025
