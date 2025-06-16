New Roundabout Construction Update

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Northern segment completed.
|Temporary detour.
DETOURS BEGIN WEDNESDAY
The northern segment of the new Flowerclock Roundabout is nearing completion and construction will shift to the eastern part on Wednesday at 7 AM, according to a city news release.
Triangle Drive will be closed temporarily for installation of detours around the construction there, according to city engineer Johnson; no indication how long that will take yet.
Total completion is expected by the end of the year.
