Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New posts installed.



REPLACING OLD ROTTEN FENCE

Wells Sawyer of Daphne's Scout Troop 82 is replacing the collapsed old rail fence at the Colony Nature Park on Twin Beech Road for his Eagle Scout project.

The new fence should prevent vehicles from driving from the parking area into the grassy areas of the park, causing damage.



A new fence will be installed on the south side as well, adjacent the disc golf course parking.



New rope design.