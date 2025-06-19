Old Silverhill Elementary School Demolition Begun

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Old elementary school.
THIRD STREET
The demolition of the old Silverhill Elementary school in downtown Silverhill, Alabama has started. The gymnasium on the northwest side is to remain, according to earlier reports.
The Baldwin County Board of Education selected low-bidder Complete
Demolition Services, LLC. to demolish the old Silverhill Elementary
School on Third Street in downtown (except for the gym) -- to make way
for the new Baldwin County Early Learning Academy to be built on the
same site.
Cost of demolition is $283,900.
