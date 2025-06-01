Pride Month Debate Continues on City Sidewalk

Fairhope, Alabama

Sunday's Pride event.

JUNE IS PRIDE MONTH



Members of the 'Color the Eastern Shore' nonprofit organization were marking the June 1st beginning of 'Pride Month' with chalk art/drawings on the sidewalk today in Utopia Park overlooking the bay, but had to contend with drawings already put there yesterday by a conservative group with a different point of view.

In 2023 their 'Pride Festival' was held in the city's south beach park below, with a simultaneous counter-event nearby by the 'Keep Fairhope Family Friendly' nonprofit; but today the park below was still closed for ongoing construction. (Both June 1 events had to be canceled last year due to bad weather.)



Biblical-themed quotations still competed with more-inclusive LGBTQ+ themed ones on the sidewalk when we were there this morning; those we spoke with thought it was good for both sides to have had their say, though.

No permit is needed from the city for an event like this.

