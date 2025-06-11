Sailboat Race Tomorrow At Yacht Club Too

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Sunfish Championship Race







'SUNFISH' CLASS SAILBOATS



Boats were gathering today at the beach at the end of Volanta Avenue for tomorrow's annual Sunfish North American Championship sailboat race as well, at the private Fairhope Yacht Club beginning at 1PM.

Parking is provided for club members/guests in Volanta Park with a shuttle is provided by the club as well.

Spectator space for the general public will be very limited. The best place may be from the city park on the north side of the creek.











Volanta Park parking/shuttle.



Sunfish history.





