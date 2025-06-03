Special Council Meeting Called For Channel Dredging

Fairhope, Alabama

Today's special meeting.



NO ACTION TAKEN THOUGH



The city council held a special-called meeting today intending to authorize dredging of the Fly Creek boat channel but wound up taking no action because of a technical procedural issue concerning state bid laws.

After a private executive session with the city attorney, council president Burrell said contractors' proposals received were too close to the $100K threshold for public works projects to proceed at this time (without the usual prior public advertising).

The contractors involved were not named publicly.

Cost of this project is to be shared 50/50 with the Fairhope Yacht Club.

Boats transiting the outer channel are scraping their bottoms due to sand build up there, according to city engineer Johnson.

Special meeting.









