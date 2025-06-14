'We the People' Rally on the Bluff

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

'We the People' rally



FLAG DAY RALLY



Alabama Arise, the Baldwin League of Women Voters and various other non-profits held a "non-partisan" 'We the People' rally in support of the U.S. Constitution this afternoon on the bluff in Henry George Park overlooking Mobile Bay.

Master of Ceremonies Clyde Jones opened by calling the flag "more than just a symbol" but also the "emblem of our shared identity and enduring ideas... as the American people."

Event co-chairman Justin Quinley called the Constitution's preamble the "foundation for America's existence" as a "new kind of government ... not a monarchy or based on inherited privileges ... but rooted in mutual responsibilities ... giving authority to govern to citizens ... not kings or the divine."

Joan Preston from the League of Women Voters, Elizabeth Williams of Read Freely Alabama, and Greg Delahanty of Mobile Baykeeper were some of the other speakers.







