Weeks Bay Pitcher Plant Bog Boardwalk Update

ALL GATES OPEN SUNDAY



Although their website still says it is still "temporarily closed," all gates were open and barricades down Sunday at the Pitcher Plant Bog on CR11 -- and visitors were walking in.

A local elected state official we talked to recently had no idea what's holding things up; a recent sign there said it was still "pending final inspection." The closure began in March 0f 2024 -- for wooden boardwalk replacement.



PLANTS BLOOMING

On a brighter note, numerous pitcher plants and swamp flowers were seen blooming Sunday afternoon at the front part of the park.







