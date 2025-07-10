Airplane Race Called A Success

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

July 2025

 

AIR RACE CLASSIC

Airport manager Dave Friedel said last month's Air Race Classic "almost broke even"; all participants were impressed with the city and airport he said. Ticket sales for events and sponsorships totaled just under the $25K (by $500) needed to stage the event (excluding the $12.5K "start" fee).

Board members thought it was successful as well, for advertising and promoting the city and airport.

Friedel raised the possibility of a return in three years or so, perhaps just as a stop this time.

Authority members credited the hard work of Friedel himself, Pam Caudil, tenant business Aspire Aviation and FBO Flightline First -- and numerous other volunteers for making it a success. 


