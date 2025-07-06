Art Center Closed For Remodeling

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Main entrance.



401 OAK STREET



The Eastern Shore Art Center's top floor galleries are closed until September for remodeling and disability access upgrades.

A $100K grant from the Single Tax Corporation and another $50K from the Alabama State Council on the Arts are being used for funding -- as well as private matching donations.

According to their website: "With these funds, ESAC will update its gift shop, allowing for an increased flow of traffic from the galleries and entrance. Working with the local company, Klarman + Day, these funds will allow ESAC to include a double ADA compliant bathroom in the galleries and to replace the Handicap elevator!"

Monthly Art Walks there have been canceled until September as well.







