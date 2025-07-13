Bay Watch Boat Ramp Renovation Mostly Completed?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

AHEAD OF SCHEDULE



There has been no official announcement yet from the state, but renovations to the Bay Watch Boat Ramp on Weeks Bay at Fish River appeared to be completed today -- pending a final check off.

A GOMESA grant was used to pave the parking areas, add sidewalk access, and other improvements.

The ramp was closed in early June.

(It took some time for the nearby pitcher plant bog boardwalk to reopen after renovations there were finally completed, earlier this year.)













