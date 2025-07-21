Big New Silverhill Subdivision Begins Selling Lots

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Elizabeth Gardens.



Infrastructure for the 260-lot Elizabeth Gardens neighborhood on CR 48 south of Silverhill has been installed and developer D. R. Horton is about to begin home construction there.

Initially, water was to be supplied by Fairhope Utilities but was changed later to Town of Silverhill instead, where a new storage tank and well are being installed now.

Water piping to the development was installed by the developer.







