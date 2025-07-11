Butterfly Garden Relocating

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

FROM MAGNOLIA BEACH



The city and Rotary Club have decided to relocate the Butterfly Garden due to the invasive kudzu vine takeover at the beach.



City's statement:



"In 2023, the City of Fairhope received a grant to help revitalize the Point Clear Rotary Club’s Butterfly Garden on the bluff. A contractor was brought in to remove invasive species—most notably the highly aggressive Kudzu vine. The removal was done with care to preserve native seed populations and encourage natural regrowth. Unfortunately, the Kudzu quickly returned and overtook the area once again. After thoughtful discussions between the Point Clear Rotary Club and the City’s Horticulture staff, it was decided to relocate the butterfly garden to the Flying Creek Nature Preserve. This new location will offer easier access and more effective long-term maintenance. The Rotary Club will also update the kiosk at the Preserve with information about the new plant species and the garden’s relocation.While we’re disappointed to lose the original bluff site and its potential as monarch habitat, we’re confident the Preserve will offer a more sustainable home for the garden moving forward."