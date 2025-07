Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Old building.







New plan.



CHURCH OF CHRIST

The Fairhope Church of Christ is asking the Board of Adjustments for permission to build a new building on R-1 property adjacent to the north of its current building at 890 N. Greeno Road.

The old property is to be sold according to documents submitted. Churches are permitted on residential-zoned property but need the go-ahead from the BOA.







New site.