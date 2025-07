Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Contractors are finishing repairs to some of the piers at the Fairhope Docks marina on Fly Creek this week.



The city council awarded Leavitt Land, Llc. a $70K contract to repair damaged/deteriorated sections of boat docks at the city's marina on the north side of Fly Creek.

Parts of B, D, E, and F docks will be affected; no timeline for starting/completion has been mentioned yet.